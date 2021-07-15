BLM Under Fire for Praising Cuban Government

Black Lives Matter is being blasted after it praised the communist government in Cuba while ripping the U.S.

"Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo," the organization said in a statement posted on Instagram. "The cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis.

"Without that money, it is harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production.

"The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determinations. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades."

And it noted: "Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent."

The organization said the Cuban government has protected "Black revolutionaries" and supported "Black liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pushed back at the organization in a strongly worded tweet on Thursday.

He wrote: "The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba."

News of the statement came in a tweet from Politico’s Sabrina Rodriquez.

Here is how some Twitter users reacted: "Sorry to see this statement from BLM," one person tweeted. "Clearly misinformed about the current conditions and the dictatorship’s tactics.

Another person wrote: "1- BLM knows NOTHING about the History of Cuba and oppression of its citizens. 2- Opportunity for BLM to reside in Cuba and live their dream - see how many supporters go with them- how many stay!"

The BLM statement came as thousands of people have taken to the streets in Cuba to protest food and medicine shortages, prices hikes, and the government’s response to the pandemic.

The Biden administration said it supported the Cuban people’s right to demonstrate.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Cuban officials should not blame the demonstrations on U.S. sanctions.

"It would be a grievous mistake because it would show that they simply are not hearing the voices and will of the Cuban people," he said.