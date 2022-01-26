Jay Collins: If Democrats Are for Change It's News to Us

On the eve of the anniversary of the unfortunate events of January 6th, 2021, former President Jimmy Carter penned an editorial aiming to demonize Republicans for the actions of that dark day.

The following day, I watched with disappointment as our president and vice president stood in the sacred rotunda of our U.S. Capitol to deliver needlessly provocative and politicized speeches that do nothing to heal and unify our nation.

Adding insult to injury, some elected officials and politicians even took the opportunity to immediately fundraise on this divisive narrative.

To be clear, I don't support the actions of those that broke the law on Jan. 6th.

Nor did I support the burning of cities under the Black Lives Matters (BLM)-driven protests that our vice president was applauding and voicing praise about.

I also didn’t applaud when these same rioters set on fire the historic Saint John’s Church located across the street from the White House.

Where I grew up, we were raised to believe that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Simply put, as citizens of the United States, we cannot accept these violent acts and cynical expressions of contempt for our country.

Additonally, we also can't accept emotionally charged hyperbole likening the actions of Jan. 6 to the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan or the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 on New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon by al Qaida.

Most of the people o Jan. 6, 2021 were there actually peacefully protesting, and never entered the U.S. Capitol.

Those facts, however, haven't barred the actions of a few to become the political fulcrum for Team Biden.

The points I want to focus on, and make, are these:

Why do Democrats want so badly to divide this nation?

Why does their messaging always defame the very fabric of our nation?

Why do they seek to leverage every molehill and turn it into a mountain?

Why do they always seek to divide our country by race, creed, color, economic status, gender?

As a leader, there exists many methods, concepts, and approaches to leadership.

My own philosophy is based on hard-earned lessons from both the good and bad leaders I’ve worked for. My approach is grounded in a simple notion that "There is no tube sock of leadership."

Simply put, it isn’t a one-size fits all approach.

Leadership takes hard work, dedication, and focusing on learning from those you lead, for the betterment of the group.

As inspirational speaker Simon Sinek has said, "The cost of leadership is self-interest."

Our president and vice president should be focused on earning the trust and support of Americans, not dividing them on rhetoric and personal choice.

If we hold true that leading isn’t about the leader and rather about those being led then we can distill leadership into two basic bins: divide and conquer; or — unite the people.

As a Green Beret, our Motto is De Oppresso Liber, or to free the oppressed.

Green Berets are often deployed into difficult, multi-faceted situations where we work by, with, and through the local and indigenous people to accomplish our mission and goals.

We have lived the reality of despots dividing their people into groups to make compliance easier. Our counter to that is always to unite the people under the banner of freedom from oppression and liberty for all.

If we listen to cable news liberals, we view and hear the same tired narratives that ours is a deeply flawed nation; that we need to revolutionize our nation’s moral fabric.

Herein lie the falacies of such thoughts. Rather than uniting all Americans to fix real problems that we mostly agree on, Democrats opt for all Americans to receive the same dismal proceeds that government dependance always yields.

The actual truth is that we are a most blessed nation, unlike any other.

We do have problems, albeit problems that can be solved.

We are the leaders of the free world, thus many globally remember and know who we are and what we're about.

Why else do so many run to our borders, waive our flag when they crave freedom, and ask for our nation to intervene when evil is at their doorstep?

Right now, at this moment in time. Americans have a clear choice.

We can allow President Biden to stand in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, dividing us further, attack his predecessor and further divide us, while accusing his predecessor of doing the same thing.

Or, we can use our voice to elect true leaders genuinely focused on serving Americans.

Here is my pledge.

I will continue to defend the Constitution of these United States — just as I have for two decades in our armed forces. I will defend the rights and freedoms of the American people, relentlessly working to earn the trust of the American people.

Yes, together we can solve our problems, defend and improve our way of life, charting a course for American exceptionalism today and for our future generations.

May God continue to bless our great United States of America!

Jay Collins is a Purple Heart recipient and 23-year veteran of our Armed Forces. He is currently a candidate for the U.S. House of Representative for Florida’s 14th District.