Las Vegas Sun Ties BLM Activist Shooting to 'Extremist Republicans'

The Las Vegas Sun on Wednesday updated an editorial about the apparent Black Lives Matter activist's shooting of a mayoral candidate in which it discussed ''a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans,'' according to Fox News.

The incident happened in Louisville, Kentucky, where Quintez Brown, a BLM activist who was involved in protests after city police officers killed Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid in her apartment in March 2020, is accused of shooting Craig Greenberg at his campaign office Monday.

Greenberg, a Democrat, was unharmed. Brown was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, a police spokeswoman said.

''When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting,'' Greenberg said at a news conference.

The Sun's editorial, ''Escalating hateful rhetoric leads nation down a dark, chaotic path,'' initially read: ''While there's been no indication yet that the activist had ties to any right-wing organizations, the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.''

The updated piece reads: ''While it's been reported that the activist was involved in the Black Lives Matter and gun-safety movements and there has been no indication yet that he had ties to any right-wing organizations, the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.''

The outlet does not intend to change the language again.

''We did not contend the shooter was associated with Republicans or right wing or was responding directly to right wing calls to violence,'' Bob Cauthorn, the outlet's chief operating officer, told the Daily Caller.

''We made that clear in all versions of the editorial. And our point about the way the rhetoric being used by some right wing extremists and some Republicans contributes to an environment in America where acts of political violence become more likely still stands.''