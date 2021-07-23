Secretary Blinken: US Has 'Deep Concerns' About Taliban's Actions

The Taliban will not get the support of the international community that it says it wants if it takes control of Afghanistan once the United States and NATO pull the remainder of its troops out, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

"We have deep concerns about the actions the Taliban is taking, indicating it may be trying to take the country by force," Blinken said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "We are actively engaged in diplomacy because there's no military solution to the conflict going on more than 40 years in Afghanistan. And we are working to try to bring it to an end."

However, on Thursday, the United States carried out airstrikes to support Afghan government forces who have been under pressure from the Taliban, as U.S.-led foreign forces are working to carry out the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the airstrikes were in support of Afghan security forces in recent days but did not provide further details.

The administration is determined not to allow Afghanistan to once again become a training ground for terrorists, said Blinken.

"Al Qaeda has been dramatically diminished in terms of capacity to attack anyone from Afghanistan," said Blinken. "We are going to make sure we keep our eyes on that. If we see the threat reemerging, we will be able to take action. That's why we are there. 20 years, a trillion dollars, thousands of Americans lost later in the campaign, I think the reason we went there is what we have to keep the focus on and we largely succeeded doing what we needed to do."

The United States will be sustaining its support for the people of Afghanistan through its embassies there, he added, as well as working to "make good on our commitment" to the interpreters, translators, and other contractors that helped.

"They're benefitting from a program, special Visa programs that allow them to seek Visas to come to the United States," said Blinken. "We are moving very rapidly on that program."

However, Blinken said he didn't want to "get into hypotheticals" by what he means by saying the United States would be ready to take action.

"What I can tell you is we are going to make sure we have the capacity to see if the terrorist threat from Afghanistan reemerges and be in a position to do something about it," he said.