Blinken: Russian 'Crimes' Mounting by Hour in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that Russian "crimes" in Ukraine are "mounting by the hour," with strikes hitting hospitals, schools and residential buildings, and asked whether Russia deserved to remain a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state that tries to take over another UN member state, while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this council," said Blinken, addressing the council in Geneva by video.

He added that the forum's urgent debate on Ukraine scheduled for Thursday, where a resolution brought by Kyiv and allies would set up an international probe into violations, is an "important step toward ensuring documentation and accountability."

"We must send a resolute and unified message that President (Vladimir) Putin should unconditionally stop this," he said.

Blinken also said that China "continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang" against Muslim Uyghurs, and called for U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to release her office's report with findings on the situation