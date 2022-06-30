×
Tags: blake masters | senate | primary | arizona | gop | donald trump

Arizona Poll: Masters Leads Senate GOP Primary with 'Trump Effect'

Donald Trump gives remarks during a rally
Former President Donald Trump gives remarks during a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 June 2022 04:49 PM EDT

Arizona GOP Senate primary candidate Blake Masters was a distant third in polling back in March, but the latest Public Policy Polling results now have Masters as a huge favorite.

Masters (29%) has more than doubled his 13% March support and is nearly doubling up his next closest challenger, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (15%), former President Donald Trump target.

"This represents quite a shift in the field compared to March," the PPP analysis read. "Masters was in 3rd then with 13%, while Brnovich and Lamon were essentially tied for the lead then at 24% and 22% respectively. Since then they've seen their support drop by 9-12 points while Masters has nearly doubled his.

"The ascendancy of Masters once again shows the Trump effect in a Republican Senate primary."

Trump hailed Masters' lead and that statement Thursday in a Truth Social post.

PPP noted the Trump endorsement made 53% of GOP voters say they were more likely to vote for Masters in the primary, while just 20% less likely.

Trump was viewed favorably by 75% of likely GOP primary voters in the poll, compared to just 18% viewing him as unfavorable. Masters is picked by 35% of those who view Trump favorably, compared to his main opponents at just 11-12% in the poll.

Masters is plus-18 points in his favorability (38% favorable, 20% unfavorable), while Brnovich is just plus-4 points (28%/24% and Lamon is net minus-3 points unfavorable (21%/24%).

Public Policy Polling surveyed 595 likely GOP primary voters in Arizona. No margin of error was given in the poll release.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 30 June 2022 04:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

