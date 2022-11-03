×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blake masters | mark kelly | arizona | senate | polls

Arizona Polls: Blake Masters in Statistical Tie With Dem Sen. Mark Kelly

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 01:36 PM EDT

For someone that once had the Senate Leadership Fund tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pull campaign funding, Republican Blake Masters is holding up strong in a bid to flip Arizona's Senate seat.

Masters trails Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., by the narrowest of margins, including by just 1 point in the two most recent polls featured in the RealClear Politics polling average. While a favorable poll outside the margin of error came in recently for Kelly from The New York Times/Siena College poll, most other polls have the race within the margins of error.

The most recent poll from Remington Research Group has Kelly leading by 1 point (48%) to Masters' (47%), but that makes it a virtual tie with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

There are still 3% of the likely voters undecided in the race's final weekend before Tuesday's election day.

Remington Research Group polled 1,075 likely Arizona midterm voters Nov. 1-2.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
For someone that once had the Senate Leadership Fund tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pull campaign funding, Republican Blake Masters is holding up strong in a bid to flip Arizona's Senate seat.
blake masters, mark kelly, arizona, senate, polls
163
2022-36-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 01:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved