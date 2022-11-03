Arizona Polls: Blake Masters in Statistical Tie With Dem Sen. Mark Kelly

For someone that once had the Senate Leadership Fund tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pull campaign funding, Republican Blake Masters is holding up strong in a bid to flip Arizona's Senate seat.

Masters trails Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., by the narrowest of margins, including by just 1 point in the two most recent polls featured in the RealClear Politics polling average. While a favorable poll outside the margin of error came in recently for Kelly from The New York Times/Siena College poll, most other polls have the race within the margins of error.

The most recent poll from Remington Research Group has Kelly leading by 1 point (48%) to Masters' (47%), but that makes it a virtual tie with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

There are still 3% of the likely voters undecided in the race's final weekend before Tuesday's election day.

Remington Research Group polled 1,075 likely Arizona midterm voters Nov. 1-2.