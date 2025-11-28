Holt to Newsmax: Ukraine Will Pressure Ex-Top Aide for Misdeeds

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt says top Ukrainian leaders won't let accusations of corruption against President Vladimir Zelenskyy's now former chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, fall through the cracks.

"What we understand now is in the press in Ukraine, and I made some phone calls to associates I know in Ukraine today, they're not letting it go," Holt told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Friday.

He said Ukrainian investigators are pressing hard in the case following a raid at Yermak's home on Friday morning.

Holt said the country's top leaders want this pursued vigorously.

"They absolutely want [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau] and the other corruption agency in Ukraine to follow this wherever the facts take them."

Holt said the suggested amount of money involved may be only a starting point.

"One hundred million is what's thrown out there as Yermak's potential crimes. But that number goes way north of that with other assertions that are out there," he said.

Holt repeated the latest question on the minds of many Ukrainian citizens.

"So, what happens next? Well, some of this is wrapped up into the peace plan, because there were certain amnesties that were suggested for anybody guilty of corruption as a way to get this expeditiously behind us."

That approach, he said, won't help Yermak. "Let me remind everybody that none of those amnesties work in the United States of America or Europe. And so, you could see that investigation come this way."

The potential for a peace plan remains uncertain.

A revised U.S.-backed proposal to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a halt is still being negotiated.

A delegation led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is poised to travel to Moscow while U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll prepares to meet Ukrainian officials to push the plan forward.

