Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Bakhmut Battle 'Really Surprising'

Former Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told "John Bachman Now" on Friday that the situation in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces are attempting to capture, is "really surprising."

The Ukrainians were putting up fierce resistance.

Holt said that the Ukrainian city "was really under the Russian thumb here, and it looked like the Ukrainians were really going to yield this city up."

He added that "the primary forces are actually led by the mercenary group Wagner led by [Yevgeny] Prigozhin, who was actually using this as his springboard potentially into Moscow politics. Does not look like this is going to work out for him, especially if they're ripping generals out and putting new generals in."

Holt also commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia in the spring for a meeting.

"So in international politics, three months is an eternity and, if we go off of the statement between the two men, they had a private on-camera interview with each other, and then they had public statements, the warmth … from Putin towards Xi was obviously there, and he was making up a lot of statements about how tight China and Russia are," he said.

"That was not the case from Xi Jinping, and while he acknowledged that they're going to be getting together, it wasn't the same type of effusiveness, and we know that China has absolutely [been] putting pressure on Russia to get this war behind them because it's actually interfering with China's geopolitical goals as well."

