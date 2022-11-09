Lasee: Mixing Science with Myth in Climate Wars Destroying Us

What do woke leftists, liberal politicians, and "green" rent seekers have in common?

They all want more control over our lives and money and use rallying cries like "follow the science" and "it's the consensus" to achieve their ends.

These groups of people, climate alarmists, use a particular type of "science" for their agenda. A corrupt version of science funded by the green mob and the Democratic party. This version of science exists only for their benefit.

America is currently in the middle of an energy crisis caused by irrational or selfish policies that mix science and myth. These policies are suicidal for the West and only benefit communist China.

Limiting energy supplies causes high prices for fossil-fuel products. Europe's energy crisis shows how dangerous it is to rely on corrupt climate science.

Our current energy problems directly result from the "green" energy cult of zero-carbon emissions, which has infected our corporations in the form of ESG.

This results in misguided attempts to replace cheap and plentiful fossil fuels with unreliable and high cost "renewable" solar and wind power.

Supporters of these destructive policies use the "follow the science" rally cry while ignoring the science. It would be more accurate if they said, "follow my agenda."

For example, the Earth warms and cools all the time. These climate cycles are undeniable, old, and happen worldwide. They can't be stopped.

The Roman Warming saw the expansion of the Roman Empire and vineyards in northern England. In the Medieval Warming, Vikings settled in Greenland, grew barley, and raised dairy cows.

It is not warm enough to do those things now.

Then in 1350, the beginning of the Little Ice Age, the Vikings were "frozen out" and left.

Much later, about 1850, the Modern Warming age started, which we are living through now. All natural cycles.

All of that before CO2 increased enough to make any difference.

The climate alarmists offer no answer to why the past warmed and cooled without additional CO2. There is no answer as to why the present climate, which isn't as warm as either prior warming, is solely caused and controlled by CO2.

The fact that green cultists and other con artists attack critics of the greenhouse-gas hypothesis in a way that has nothing to do with science is a clear sign of their defensiveness.

Those who disagree with the "consensus" are called "deniers," which is a tasteless echo of Holocaust deniers. They are also called "tools of Big Oil" who should be censored, "canceled," and kicked off platforms because they spread dangerous "disinformation."

Never mind that the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC) has a $125 million annual budget, communist Chinese on staff, and deep penetration in the Biden Administration. Their black box annual spending dwarfs all "denier" groups. This doesn't include other "green" environmental groups funded by Russia and China to constrict our fossil fuel energy.

Besides ignoring the First Amendment, silencing critics goes against the basic principle of the scientific method. Develop a hypothesis, test it in the real world, then others duplicate your results. If they can't, then it isn't a valid theory.

This isn't climate science today.

In their headlong rush to net zero, the climate zealots are closing down coal plants without caring about having enough wind and solar to replace low-cost, reliable electricity.

This guarantees blackouts, shortages, and high prices.

The International Energy Agency's net zero cannot be reached with current technology. They estimate that at least half of CO2 reductions will come from nonexistent or non-proven at-scale energy and storage technology.F

ossil fuels provide 84% of today's energy. Even they admit it will be very expensive to change this.

China puts out more CO2 and real pollutants than the US and 27 developed nations combined. Meanwhile, our policies on climate change and "green new deals" are leading us to financial disaster.

And communist China sells us the bulk of the solar panels, batteries, and wind towers for our demise made primarily with coal energy.

The mainstream media propaganda arm of the democratic party is busy at work. Regularly telling us things that are false. Like hurricanes are more frequent. That floods or droughts are more common.

Or forest fires are more frequent.

Or that it is the hottest year or month ever. All false. They are misleading or outright lying.

It's time to attack the fake "science" with the facts and make them prove their hypothesis. There is not a single peer-reviewed study that proves CO2 is the control knob of the climate.

Without proof, we should stop the green energy madness before we can't afford to heat our houses, put gas in our cars or go hungry, before 100s of millions of the world's poor starve.

Frank Lasee is a former Wisconsin state senator and former member of Gov. Scott Walker’s administration. The district he represented had two nuclear power plants, a biomass plant and numerous wind towers. He's experienced in dealing with energy, the environment, and the climate. Frank is now president of Truth in Energy and Climate. Read more at Truthinenergyandclimate.com.