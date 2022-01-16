Sen. Blackburn Warns Dem Voter Registration Efforts May 'Backfire A Little'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Sunday said voter registration efforts by prominent Democrats like former First Lady Michelle Obama could "backfire a little."

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Blackburn said the registration effort will enroll a lot of angry people who won’t be voting Democrat.

"Michelle Obama can register all the people she wants, but what she's going to be doing is registering people who are not going to be voting with the Democrats," she asserted.

"What she's going to be doing is registering people who do not want a socialist takeover of this country. She's registering people who want to see inflation dealt with and people that are tired of crime in the streets, that are sick of these defund the police movements, do not want [critical race theory] taught in their schools, people who want school choice, people that want equal opportunity for everybody."

"And so I think that that might backfire a little bit on them," she said.

Blackburn said she’s grateful, however, for "common sense Democrats" like Sens. Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

"We've got common sense Democrats in Tennessee who are looking at this Democratic Party, and they're saying 'my party left me,' and ‘I’m not welcomed there. I don't agree with them.' And they're beginning to be more independent-minded. And they're agreeing with us," she said.

"When it comes to the issues on the economy, I had one the other day talk about how they really miss the policies of [former] President Donald Trump because life was better."