Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Kids Will Pay Price for Infrastructure Bill

The nation's children and grandchildren will pay the price for the Biden administration's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill, Sen. Marsha Blackburn warned on Newsmax Tuesday.

The bipartisan bill alone accounts for $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure projects, the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," and that is a "tremendous concern."

"Whether it's money being clawed back from the SBA (Small Business Administration), Fannie Mae, or Medicare or unemployment, this is not something that is going to pay for this. It is $550 billion dollars above what is already there in the baseline, she added.

Blackburn said her constituents want to see money for traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges, as well as broadband.

"If you look at this legislation before us, you've got $110 billion for roads and bridges and $65 billion for broadband to close the digital divide," said Blackburn.

However, she said it would not be good to allow the Federal Communications Commission to be involved in setting rates or to force electric power cooperatives to compete with government networks.

"We're continuing to work on these provisions that are in the legislation that is coming before is, and we're doing our best to read through it to get through all 2,700 pages and doing it in three days," said Blackburn.

She added that she's focused on the effects the bill will have on her state as well as what it will do to the long-term debt of the nation.

"What are we doing to our children to their future to their ability to experience the American dream to make their hopes and dreams come true?" she said.

The senator also spoke about a letter she and her colleagues have written to President Joe Biden asking him to deny an entry visa to Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi when the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York City in September.

"He is known as the butcher of Tehran," said Blackburn. "He is known for having violated the human rights of 5000 prisoners because he killed them and to allow him into the United States would be an approval, if you would, of the repression and the death and destruction that he has carried out on the Iranian people. As we know the Iranian people are fighting to free themselves from this tyrannical regime that has been over them. So let's not invite this guy to set foot on U.S. soil."