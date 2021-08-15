Sen. Blackburn: Biden Is 'Weak,' Taliban 'Not Fearing Him'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Sunday decried the swift Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, calling out President Joe Biden’s “weak” leadership.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Blackburn charged the Taliban worked with China to accomplish the rapid fall of government in Kabul.

“This is heartbreaking,” she called the takeover. “It could have been avoided. The exit from Afghanistan should have been conditions-based, it should have been based on the threat assessment.”

“We know that President Biden chose not to do it that way. He wanted to set a timeline and as the … Taliban has said all along, ‘you may have the clocks, we have the time.’ So they have worked this through planning and exit strategy… how they would reenter, they have worked with China to get political and economic support.”

“Joe Biden is weak and they are not fearing him,” she said of the Taliban.

Blackburn called out the Biden administration as soft on China — and for being wrong on major issues.

“Whether you're looking at this budget and what it is doing to inflation or whether you're looking at the loss of energy independence with the Keystone Pipeline or Russia and Nord Stream [pipeline] or China,” she lamented about the Biden administration’s decisions.

“This administration is so soft on China, whether it's dealing with the genocide, whether it's dealing with trade, whether it is dealing with China and their military aggression. I mean, the list goes on and on. They've been wrong on everything,” she declared.

According to Blackburn, the Biden administration hasn’t made China — or the border a priority.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro “Mayorkas said it this week: They know this is a problem, they know this should be our first line of defense, they know that the Border Patrol cannot sustain this,” she said of the surge in migrants across the border.

“So reinstitute remain in Mexico, catch and release and build the wall,” she demanded of the Biden administration.

