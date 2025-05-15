Trump a Grandfather Again: Daughter Tiffany, Husband Have Son

President Donald Trump is a grandfather again, with daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, welcoming their first child on Thursday.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," President Trump's daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, posted on Instagram along with a photograph of the baby's foot. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!"

The baby is the president's 11th grandchild, according to the New York Post.

He let the news slip in October that his youngest daughter, 31, was pregnant while he was giving a speech praising her father-in-law, Massad Boulos, a businessman born in Lebanon who is a senior White House adviser.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Trump said while giving remarks at the Detroit Economic Club. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Boulos wrote the comments on his wife's post that their son is "a blessing," followed by heart emojis.

Maples commented on the post, writing, "No greater joy in the world Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!"