Senators Urge Biden's 'Full Attention' on Freeing Hostages

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 12:03 PM EDT

A bipartisan group of senators — led by Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa — sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him and his administration to continue putting their "full attention" to the release of American hostages in Gaza.

Nearly half of the Senate — 46 in all — signed on to the letter dated Tuesday, with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., leading the Democrat contingent.

"Hamas has already killed 30 Americans and likely injured many more. … The terrorists responsible for these atrocities hide behind human shields while they threaten to livestream the execution of hostages," the letter said. "With several U.S. citizens still missing in the aftermath of the terror group's brutal attack, we urge you to continue putting your full attention on the freeing of American hostages. Every day must be treated with a sense of urgency."

The State Department updated the American death toll to 32 on Thursday, with 11 still missing. Some — if not all — of the missing are presumed to be held hostage by Hamas.

"We urge the United States to continue supporting Israel's urgent efforts to dismantle the threat of Hamas, provide the necessary resources for Israel's defense, and continue offering whatever support necessary to immediately and safely rescue kidnapped Americans, with particular attention to those who require urgent medical care," the senators wrote.

"We urge you to encourage our allies and partners in the region to place pressure on Hamas to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to have access to the hostages while the United States and Israel work to secure their release."

Israel has signaled that a ground invasion of Gaza is coming soon as it continues to shell the enclave. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas since the terrorist group's incursion nearly two weeks ago. More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, mostly civilians.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

