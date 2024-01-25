×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bipartisan | senate | border | ukraine | steve | scalise | donald trump

Scalise Aide: Senate Border Deal Won't Get Votes in House

By    |   Thursday, 25 January 2024 07:19 PM EST

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's, R-La., aide on Thursday told a group of Senate Republican chiefs of staff that a bipartisan Senate deal pairing border enforcement measures and Ukraine has zero chance of passing the lower chamber if the bill includes specific measures, reports CNN.

Brett Horton mentioned expedited work permits for asylum-seeking migrants and enhanced expulsion authority that would only kick in after migrant border crossings exceed 5,000 people a day as a point of contention.

"Scalise's chief got up and the first thing he said was, 'This border bill, if you send it to us, is dead on arrival. Dead.' He said, 'I just want to be clear about that, we will not take it up, we will not vote on it. It is dead. End of discussion,'" a Senate Republican source familiar with the comments told the Hill.

"So that sent a message."

Senate negotiators have been striving to finish a carefully negotiated compromise on border and immigration policy to cut down on illegal migration and bolster border security. But as negotiations have dragged on  for weeks, election-year politics and demands from former President Donald Trump have begun weighing it down. 

At stake is a plan that both President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have worked for months to broker in hopes of cajoling Congress to approve wartime aid for Ukraine. The U.S. has run out of money to supply Ukraine, potentially leaving the country stranded without robust supplies of ammunition and missiles to fend off Russia's invasion.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's, R-La., aide told a group of Senate Republican chiefs of staff that a bipartisan Senate deal pairing border enforcement measures and Ukraine has zero chance of passing the lower chamber if the bill includes specific measures.
bipartisan, senate, border, ukraine, steve, scalise, donald trump, bill, migrants, joe biden
264
2024-19-25
Thursday, 25 January 2024 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved