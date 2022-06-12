NRA Wants 'Real Solutions' to Gun Violence; Parkland Group Welcomes Deal

Groups of activists on both sides of the political aisle put forth their opinions regarding the new gun safety framework announced on Sunday by a bipartisan group of senators.

According to the New York Post, the framework would encourage states to enact red-flag laws, expand mental health services in all 50 states, conduct a search of juvenile records during background checks for those younger than 21, and increase schools' funding for security and mental health programs.

The Epoch Times reported that a press release indicated that in regard to the red flag laws, states and tribes would be given "resources ... to create and administer laws that help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others."

In response to the framework, the National Rifle Association has said that it is "committed to real solutions to help stop violence in our communities. We encourage our elected officials to provide more resources to secure our schools, fix to our severely broken mental health system and support law enforcement.

"As is our policy, the NRA does not take positions on 'frameworks.' We will make our position known when the full text of the bill is available for review."

The NRA maintained that it would "continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones into this or any other legislation."

Despite the NRA's reluctance to comment on the framework, Stand with Parkland's President and father of Gina Montalto, Tony Montalto, told Newsmax in an emailed statement that "after years of conversations with many of these members, this is a historic bi-partisan proposal that not only proves that when we work together big things are possible but also, we are capable of putting our differences behind us for the safety of all Americans.

"While nothing will bring Gina, Luke (Hoyer), Carmen (Schentrup), Alaina (Petty), Chris (Hixon) or the countless others taken in school shootings back, this framework is a huge step forward in preventing these devastating tragedies from ever happening again."

Montalto's daughter was the victim of a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018. The shooter took the lives of 17 people.