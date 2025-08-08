WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Billy Long out as IRS commissioner

Trump Removes IRS Commissioner Long Less Than 2 Months After Confirmation

Trump Removes IRS Commissioner Long Less Than 2 Months After Confirmation
(AP)

Friday, 08 August 2025 03:42 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has removed former U.S. Rep. Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than two months after his confirmation, a White House official said Friday.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for the dismissal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner, the official said.

The Senate confirmed Long on a 53-44 vote despite Democrats’ concerns about the Republican’s past work for a firm that pitched a fraud-ridden  pandemic-era tax break and about campaign contributions he received after Trump nominated him.

While in Congress, where he served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to get rid of the IRS.

A former auctioneer, Long has no background in tax administration.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump has removed former U.S. Rep. Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than two months after his confirmation, a White House official said Friday.The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a...
Billy Long out as IRS commissioner
126
2025-42-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved