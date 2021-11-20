Bill Maher Calls Out AOC, Challenges Her to Appear on Show

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday railed against the "woke" tsunami currently defining the Democratic Party and challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to appear on a future show after she dismissed wokeness critics, Fox News reports.

Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week rejected veteran Democratic strategist James Carville's claims that "stupid wokeness" was to blame for the party's recent election losses, saying the term is "almost exclusively used by older people these days … so that should tell you all you need to know."

"This is a term folks like you brought out very recently," Maher said in response to Ocasio-Cortez. "Just last year, The Guardian declared 'woke' the 'word of our era.' I guess they didn't get the memo from the Mean Girls Club."

The HBO host continued, "What a great strategy, never missing an opportunity to remind voters how lame and clueless and hopelessly cool they are, especially since those are the ones who actually vote."

Regarding 'woke' Democrats, Maher said "their oversensitivity has grown tiresome," and then invited Ocasio-Cortez on his show, sarcastically stating that there's "so much to admire" about her.

"But that will probably never happen because Democrats don't go anywhere these days where they're not being adored," Maher said regarding the likelihood Ocasio-Cortez would appear on his show.

Earlier in the week, Maher during an appearance on CNN slammed Democrats for "changing" and adopting woke activists, in turn isolating ordinary Americans, according to the New York Post.

"No. They come after me every week for something. I mean, both sides, which I think is great," Maher said. "And that's fairly new because … my politics have not changed. I'm an old-school liberal … they changed. Not me." Maher told anchor Chris Cuomo on Wednesday.