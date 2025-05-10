Bill Maher Advises Younger Dems to 'Retake the Flag'

Comedian Bill Maher ripped the younger generation of liberals on his Friday night show, lamenting that less than 25% of self-proclaimed Democrats under 30 say they're proud to be American.

Maher began by quoting Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who expressed similar disdain for her party, saying it has become "weak and woke," is in need of some "alpha energy," and that it needs to "f****** retake the flag."

"This is serious problem for Democrats. Less than one in four Democrats under 30 say they're proud to be an American," Maher said.

"Fifty-four percent say they're embarrassed by it. Embarrassed like America is your mom picking you up at school? You're embarrassed to be an American?"

Maher has engaged in a political evolution of sorts after doing verbal battle with the "woke" extension of the Democratic Party. His realignment has found the ire of other left-leaning comedians such as Larry David, who excoriated Maher for attending a dinner with President Donald Trump in April.

On Friday night's show, Maher warned Democrats that the energy of all political parties is with the youth and present-day Democrat have shown support for anti-liberal and dangerous causes.

"At an AOC-Bernie Sanders rally in Idaho last month, someone threw a Palestinian flag over an American flag and the crowd erupted in approval," Maher said.

"What should have happened after that is one of the adults on stage should have told their young, loyal followers, this is not a symbol of freedom. This is," he said as an image of an American flag was shown.

Maher concluded by reminding young liberals that all of the personal freedom they enjoy and material convenience they use every day is due to America, not the Middle East countries they align themselves with.

"Your smartphone, your Grubhub, your freedom to b**** about America. That's all American stuff. You tell your phone you want a milkshake and a guy brings it to your house, please. You couldn't survive a week living in Intifadaville," Maher said.