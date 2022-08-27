Bill Maher: 'Is It OK to Have a Conspiracy to Get Rid of Trump?'

After liberal podcaster Sam Harris suggested a conspiracy to get former President Donald Trump out of office was justified, HBO's host Bill Maher asked whether that is a road America truly wants to go down.

"Is it OK to have a conspiracy to get rid of Trump?" Maher asked liberal activist Rob Reiner and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Friday night's "Real Time With Bill Maher."

"It's a little bit of a thorny question, because once you go down this road — this is sort of where we are in this country — the other side is so evil, anything is justified in preventing them from taking office — is it?"

Reiner attempted to deny the media was suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election's final days. Klobuchar demurred, saying she wants to wait to see what if the search of Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence can find some kind of wrongdoing.

But Maher was steadfast in pressing the laptop story was real, it was suppressed, and doing so did effectively get Trump out of office.

"Now, look, let's not pussyfoot around this: He was selling the influence of his father, Joe Biden," Maher said of Hunter Biden. I mean, most political sons do, but let's not pretend at least that was going on.

"So Hunter Biden's laptop was buried by the press — even the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, said that was a mistake," Maher continued. "They buried the story.

"So Sam Harris says it was appropriate for Twitter, and the heads of Big Tech, and the heads of journalistic organizations to feel that they were in the presence of something that is a once-in-a-lifetime moral emergency, meaning Trump. So he's saying it's OK to have a conspiracy, to get rid of somebody as bad as Trump."

Reiner feigned ignorance the media has confirmed the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop, despite The New York Times and The Washington Post having done so.

"They were talking about Hunter Biden's laptop, which was a story and now all the mainstream press has finally admitted it was a real story," Maher said. "It was a real laptop.

"They're admitting it. That's not even an issue anymore. They're saying, 'Yes, we basically did this because we didn't want this to throw the election.'"

Maher said Reiner is unaware of the story now, because he only watches MSNBC.

"They buried the Hunter Biden story before the election because they were, like, 'We can't risk having the election thrown to Trump; we'll tell them after the election,'" Maher added.