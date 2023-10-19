×
Tags: bill johnson | policies | donald trump | joe biden | administration | spending

Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: World Events Reaffirm Trump Policies' Success

By    |   Thursday, 19 October 2023 09:04 PM EDT

World events have provided proof about the policy failures of President Joe Biden and his administration while reaffirming the successful policies implemented under former President Donald Trump, Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"President Trump's policies were right all along on many fronts, on securing the border, on the economy, the greatest economy that we've had in five decades," Johnson told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We were stronger on the international stage. You certainly did not see Iran acting up this way under President Trump's administration.

"You did not see [Russian President] Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine under President Trump's administration. You didn't see the Chinese flexing their muscle; in fact, they were working with us to help keep the North Koreans on the sideline."

Johnson said Trump's policies "worked in many, many ways," but he added there is one thing Congress, and House Republicans in particular, can do to make things even better.

"The one thing that we still do have a problem with is the out-of-control spending in Washington, D.C.," he said. "In spite of the fact that under Republican leadership, we have reduced discretionary spending over the last, more than a decade by billions of dollars, hundreds of billions of dollars.

"However, that's not what's driving the massive debt. It's the out-of-cycle-type spending that you've seen come from the Biden administration."

Politics
