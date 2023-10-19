Sen. Hagerty Introduces Emergency Iron Dome Resupply Act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, on Thursday sponsored and introduced the Emergency Resupply for Iron Dome Act of 2023.

The bill mandates redirecting U.S. foreign assistance from Hamas-controlled Gaza to resupply Israel's missile defense.

"My legislation requires the Biden administration to halt U.S. foreign assistance from going to Hamas terrorist-dominated areas and instead to redirect these resources to help Israel resupply its lifesaving Iron Dome interceptors," Hagerty said in a press release on Thursday.

The Iran-backed Hamas assault on Israel resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including 30 Americans. And with ongoing rocket attacks, the Iron Dome defense system saved many lives, he added.

The co-sponsors of the bill spoke out in support of its passage.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a co-sponsor of the bill, said, "Now more than ever, the U.S. must stand in support of our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Instead of providing assistance to Gaza, the Biden administration must ensure any taxpayer funds are used to support Israel's Iron Dome to defend its citizens from the savagery of Iran-backed Hamas."

"Israel is taking action right now to defend itself and its people. America cannot let Israel stand alone," said co-sponsor Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. "The Iron Dome is the first line of defense for Israel. It is critical to replenish this vital missile defense system so it can remain effective and operational."

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said, "The Iron Dome is of critical importance for Israel as it defends innocent civilians against the barbaric brutality of Hamas' terrorist attacks and lives with the reality of additional threats every day.

"The United States stands strongly with Israel — our great ally, friend, and partner," the co-sponsor added.

"In the face of such unspeakable attacks, we have a moral obligation to ensure Israel, one of our strongest allies, has the ability to properly defend its people," said bill co-sponsor Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Co-sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said, "The Biden administration insists on sending foreign assistance to Gaza, while Hamas steals it to fund weapons to kill Israelis and Americans. Congress must act to redirect these funds to Israel to help restock their critical missile defense systems."

"Israel has the right and the responsibility to defend itself against unconscionable assaults from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah," said Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a co-sponsor of the legislation.

"Our bill would reallocate aid funding that could have ended up in Hamas' pockets to Israel's Iron Dome air defense system — the backbone of its missile defense architecture. The United States will stand by our ally," she added.

"The Hamas and Iran-orchestrated terror attacks we have seen in Israel are pure evil," said co-sponsor Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. "Israel must wipe Hamas from the face of the Earth and ensure that this never happens again. We should immediately stop all foreign assistance to Hamas-controlled Gaza and redirect those funds to the Iron Dome, which has saved countless Israeli civilian lives."

Hagerty introduced the Emergency Resupply for Iron Dome Act of 2021 during the 117th Congress.

Other co-sponsors of the legislation include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Rick Scott of Florida.