Sen. Hagerty Warns Title 42 Lift Will Immediately Impact Border Agents Work

It'll take five times as many border agents to process migrants at the southern border now that the Biden administration has decided to revoke a measure that expelled them during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said on Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Hagerty said the revocation of Title 42 will be a “disaster of epic proportions.”

“It'll take five times as many border agents to process the [number] of people coming across,” he asserted. “It's going to be all paperwork. I'm sure that the Chinese Communist Party is ramping up fentanyl production right now, they're shipping it to Mexico. The Mexican cartels are ramping up, there's going to be a flood of illegal drugs” particularly after May 23.

Hagerty said he was horrified by what he saw during a visit that began Friday on the border at Laredo, Texas.

“What I'm hearing here on the border is that we're going to see a human tidal wave across this border,” he said. “We're going to see a humanitarian crisis beyond anything you're seeing on the planet right now. What I've seen here the past three days are babies being left as distractions, drugs moving across this border in record proportion, children that have been subject to sexual abuse. This is horrible.”

Hagerty said the “scary situation” is worsening because of the Biden administration’s decision to lift Title 42.

“That's the last tool they have left to send people back across the border,” he said. “There was just a complete cloud of depression. That's the last tool left. … what the … president has done, he's sent an invitation."

"May 23 the border's going to collapse, there's going to be a tidal wave coming across this border," he continued. "It's going to be a mass of drugs, illegal activity, there's going to be a tidal wave of humanity coming across the border. This is going to be a disaster of epic proportions.”