×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill eigel | missouri | governor | candidacy | conservative | mike parson

State Sen. Eigel Announces Bid for Missouri Governor

By    |   Friday, 08 September 2023 08:12 PM EDT

Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel officially entered the race for the Show Me State's governorship on Friday, announcing his bid for the Republican nomination at a campaign event at the St. Charles County Regional Airport.

Eigel joins a field that already includes Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, son of the state's former governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

"We need a bold, hard-charging conservative outsider in leadership, and that's why I'm running to be the next governor of the great state of Missouri," said Eigel, 45, a veteran U.S. Air Force captain who was first elected to his state Senate seat in 2016. "I'm running to finally deliver a Missouri that is as conservative as her people. It's time for a reckoning for the Jefferson City Swamp; I'm going to be that reckoning."

Eigel and his fellow Republicans are seeking to replace Gov. Mike Parson, another Republican who is term limited.

Republicans are looking to hold the seat that they regained in 2016 and have had for all but eight years since 2005.

Brian Trusdell

Brian Trusdell is the managing editor at Newsmax. He has more than 40 years of experience in the news industry covering news, sports and entertainment, including reporting from six continents.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel officially entered the race for the Show Me State's governorship on Friday, announcing his bid for the Republican nomination at a campaign event at the St. Charles County Regional Airport.
bill eigel, missouri, governor, candidacy, conservative, mike parson
181
2023-12-08
Friday, 08 September 2023 08:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved