State Sen. Eigel Announces Bid for Missouri Governor

Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel officially entered the race for the Show Me State's governorship on Friday, announcing his bid for the Republican nomination at a campaign event at the St. Charles County Regional Airport.

Eigel joins a field that already includes Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, son of the state's former governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

"We need a bold, hard-charging conservative outsider in leadership, and that's why I'm running to be the next governor of the great state of Missouri," said Eigel, 45, a veteran U.S. Air Force captain who was first elected to his state Senate seat in 2016. "I'm running to finally deliver a Missouri that is as conservative as her people. It's time for a reckoning for the Jefferson City Swamp; I'm going to be that reckoning."

Eigel and his fellow Republicans are seeking to replace Gov. Mike Parson, another Republican who is term limited.

Republicans are looking to hold the seat that they regained in 2016 and have had for all but eight years since 2005.