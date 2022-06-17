The Clintons Claim America Is on the Edge of Losing Democracy

In separate TV interviews this week, Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton similarly warned that American democracy could be on the verge of extinction.

During the Friday interview with the Financial Times, reporter Edward Luce openly wondered to Hillary Clinton — the 2016 presidential nominee who lost to Donald Trump in the general election — if Democrats were "going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority."

This reportedly prompted Hillary Clinton to say, "We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window. ... Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority."

Two days prior, Bill Clinton told James Corden, the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show," that he fears that U.S. citizens could "completely lose our constitutional democracy."

Clinton then referenced how America recently went through some "very, very dark years," a not-so-subtle dig at former President Donald Trump.

He then added, "I actually think there's a fair chance that we could completely lose our constitutional democracy for a couple of decades, if we keep making — if we make bad decisions.

"I'm not naive about this. I've been in a lot of fights. I've lost some, won a bunch. I've been elated and heartbroken," Bill Clinton continued. "But I've never before been as worried about the structure of our democratic form of government."

Apparently, neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton was asked any specific questions about current President Joe Biden, or high-profile issues like the economy, inflation, product shortages at grocery store shelves, or immigration problems at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Clinton interviews followed the Yahoo News/YouGov poll which detailed how 55% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans are pessimistic about the country's future.

The Yahoo poll, which surveyed 1,541 adults, was conducted from June 10 (the day of the first Jan. 6 hearing) to June 13 (the day of the second hearing).

Both Clinton interviews might have been planned to sync up with the House Select Committee's hearings on the Jan. 6, 202,1 unrest at the Capitol. But the hot-button issue of abortion rights has some timeliness as well.

In the Financial Times interview, Hillary Clinton was asked about the possibility of Roe v. Wade — the landmark Supreme Court decision from 1973, which legalized abortion in America — being overturned.

"If you go down the rabbit hole of far-right intellectuals, you see that birth control, gay marriage — all of it is at risk," said Hillary Clinton.