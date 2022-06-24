Bill Clinton: Abortion Decision Threatens Democracy

Former President Bill Clinton attacked the high court Friday over its Dobbs ruling, asserting that the decision that returns the question of the legality of abortion to the states is putting "democracy at risk."

"Today's opinion by the Supreme Court on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is wrong on the merits, wrong for women and their ability to make their own healthcare decisions, and wrong for what it means for the future of our country," Clinton wrote in a Twitter statement.

"This decision puts partisanship ahead of precedent, ideology ahead of evidence, and the power of a small minority ahead of the clear will of the people," he added.

Clinton then alleged the court was engaging in a series of "radical" and "activist" litigation, referring to its gutting of the Voting Rights Act, opinions on gerrymandering, and scope of power for federal authorities.

"We all must urge lawmakers at both the state and federal level to pass legislation that will guarantee a woman's right to choice in her reproductive care," the former president said.

The statement from Clinton comes in the wake of the fallout from the Dobbs decision released earlier in the day, in which the Supreme Court overruled the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

Since the decision, 13 states have already or are set to initiate their "trigger" abortion bans that will outright ban or severely prohibit the procedure. They are:North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming, Missouri, Kentucky, Utah, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, according to NPR.