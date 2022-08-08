Barr: AG Investigating Hunter Biden Needs Special Counsel Protections

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden would need special counsel protections amid damning whistleblower allegations.

Barr's statement comes after a whistleblower asserted that FBI agents wrongly decried accurate information pinned to President Joe Biden's son as false.

"I think, probably, it's time for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland to give the current U.S. attorney in Delaware the protections and the authority of the special counsel under the department's regulations," Barr told CBS News. ''I think, to provide additional assurance and to deal with the appearance of a potential conflict between the administration and the investigation of the president's son, that it's time to do that."

"I think Merrick Garland did the right thing when he came in and left the Republican U.S. attorney in Delaware in office to continue the investigation.

''But there are other components of justice involved in the criminal division that are not under the direct authority of that U.S. attorney, and now, we have questions about — we have whistleblowers coming forward, multiple ones, apparently, that raise questions about some of the FBI's role in that case."

Barr continued, "I think there has to be some assurance that this thing is going to be pursued, as he [Garland] likes to say, without fear or favor."

According to the Washington Examiner, David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, is running Hunter's criminal investigation. While Barr did not grant a special counsel in 2020, he says that Garland ought to grant those powers to Weiss.

Last month, according to disclosures made public by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a whistleblower alleged that FBI supervisory intelligence agent Brian Auten opened an assessment in August 2020, and that FBI headquarters used that to deem accurate information about Hunter Biden as false.

A whistleblower said that Timothy Thibault, the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed an investigation of Hunter Biden in October 2020 despite details of the case known to be true at the time.

When asked about the whistleblower allegations last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he found them ''deeply troubling."

In late December 2020, when asked why he didn't appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, Barr responded: "I think that, to the extent that there is an investigation, I think that it is being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department. And, to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel."

"If I had appointed a special counsel," Barr said in May, "I'm not sure that that person would still be around, because it would've looked at that point as if I was trying to, you know, 'We lost the election. Take this!' I think I would've put them in a position, maybe, where they could've said that was just a political move.

''I was very confident that when I left, Weiss would be — would continue, continue his job. I was very confident in that, and I've been proven right."

Shortly after the 2020 election, Hunter Biden revealed that he was the subject of a federal tax investigation. Reportedly, he is also being investigated for money laundering and possible violations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act for foreign lobbying offenses.