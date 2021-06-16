×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: China | big tech | gop | forced technology transfer | data

House GOP Seeks Review of Big Tech's Ties to China

cathy mcmorris rodgers speaks at hearing
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., at a House Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 2, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 16 June 2021 12:44 PM

House Republicans are strengthening their efforts to root out Big Tech's connections to China by calling for greater transparency from tech companies about whether Americans' data is stored on Chinese systems.

Chinese companies are beholden to open their systems up to their government, a concern known as force technology transfer, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., is calling on Big Tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google to be transparent with their users on that vulnerability.

It is the third piece of the "Big Tech Accountability Platform," Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote in a memo Wednesday to GOP members on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, calling it the "Big Tech and China" initiative, CNBC reported.

Among the highlights of the her memo, per the report:

  • Tech companies must be transparent on whether U.S. consumer data is stories or sent to systems in China.
  • Companies should notify American customers if they are owned by a state-run Chinese entity or otherwise.
  • A review on how application stores vet ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
  • Reviewing applications' direct or indirect connections to the CCP.
  • Evaluating Big Tech ties to suppliers in China which use forced labor.
  • Examining ways to combat sales of counterfeit goods on Big Tech platforms.
  • Reviewing how Big Tech vets sellers from China.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is focusing on issues of content and consumer protection and might ultimately work with the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust to weigh future legislation to aid U.S. attempts to root out Big Tech connections to China, according to the report.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Republicans are strengthening their efforts to root out Big Tech's connections to China by calling for greater transparency from tech companies about whether Americans' data is stored on Chinese systems...
big tech, gop, forced technology transfer, data
262
2021-44-16
Wednesday, 16 June 2021 12:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved