President Biden's ICE Director Nominee Withdraws From Consideration

Ed Gonzalez, President Joe Biden's nominee to oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement, announced Monday that he's withdrawing from consideration for the position, after his nomination reportedly encountered a series of roadblocks following allegations of domestic violence.

In a series of tweets, Gonzalez — who serves as sheriff of Harris County, Texas — said he informed the Biden administration about dropping out on Sunday.

He also noted how a full year had passed since his nomination became public, and how Congress had yet to act on the confirmation process, lamenting that ICE "has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration."

Gonzalez made his final decision "after prayerfully considering what's best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as sheriff."

In another tweet, Gonzalez said: "I am grateful to President Biden for the honor of nominating me, and I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation's border. Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America's heart and soul."

He concluded with the following: "My love for America and my desire to serve during these contentious times is stronger than ever. Ensuring the safety and security of the people of Harris County is a great honor, and I am fully devoted to continuing to fulfill this responsibility."

The ICE director oversees thousands of officers tasked with arresting and deporting immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally.

Harris County is the most populous county in Texas, partly due to the inclusion of Houston, the county seat — the No. 8 media market in the United States.