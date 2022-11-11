Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden Never Had Authority for Student Debt Relief Plan

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., never thought the Biden White House would advance very far with its student loan forgiveness program, a $400 billion executive order from President Joe Biden that was struck down by a federal judge Thursday night.

District Judge Mark Pittman "is exactly right. There was no authority here. We did not delegate to the president. We did not pass a law to strike down student loan debt," Biggs told Newsmax on Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with host Kilmeny Duchardt.

Biggs also noted that Congress — which controls the purse strings in America — likely would not have supported the debt-relief package, as presently constituted.

"We [in Congress] provide funding ... and the Constitution mandates that only we provide [it]," said Biggs, while adding the Biden administration did not possess the unilateral power to unleash a "horrible" policy with a price tag in the $400 billion range.

Despite Thursday's "nationwide injunction," Biggs acknowledged the Biden executive order served one purpose.

From Biggs' perspective, the White House's short-lived plan likely attracted more young people — particularly those with significant student debt — to get out and vote this week, albeit for a program that has since been shut down, and will likely get nixed by the Supreme Court someday, as well.

The student debt relief plan was earmarked for the borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 for married couples.

Also, the lower-income borrowers from the Pell Grant relief program could have garnered as much as $20,000 of student debt forgiveness.

