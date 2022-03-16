Poll: 35 Percent of Americans Favor US Military Action in Ukraine

Thirty-five percent of Americans favor U.S. military action in Ukraine even if it risks nuclear conflict with Russia, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday.

Additionally, 47% of Americans approve of the Biden administration's response to the Russian invasion. The poll was released a day before President Joe Biden signed off on $800 million in new military aid for Ukraine.

"America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing enormous levels of security and humanitarian assistance that we're adding to today, and we're going to do more in the days and weeks ahead," Biden said Wednesday, adding the fight is "about the right of people to determine their own future, about making sure Ukraine never will be a victory for Putin, no matter what advances he makes on the battlefield."

The survey, conducted March 7-13, among 10,441 U.S. adults, also found:

32% say the U.S. is providing about the right amount of support to Ukraine while 42% say the U.S. should be providing more support

51% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 50% of Democrats and Democratic leaners regard the Russian invasion as a "major threat" to U.S. interests.

85% favor maintaining strict economic sanctions on Russia (85% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats)

62% of Americans say they would oppose the U.S. "taking military action even if it risks a nuclear conflict with Russia"

43% of Americans approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove

The margin of sampling error is +/- 1.5 percentage points.