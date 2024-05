President Joe Biden said the guilty verdict in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial proved "no one is above the law" and called it "reckless" and "dangerous" for people to question the validity of the jury's verdict and the U.S. criminal justice system.

"Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America, our justice system," Biden said. "The justice system should be respected. And we should never let never allow anyone to tear it down."

The comments were Biden's first public remarks on the verdict that was rendered on Thursday.