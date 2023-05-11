×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | trump | migrants

Trump: Biden Turned US Into Dumping Ground for Illegal Aliens

By    |   Thursday, 11 May 2023 03:13 PM EDT

President Joe Biden has "officially abolished what remained of America's borders and turned the United States into a dumping ground for illegal aliens from all over the world" with the ending of Title 42, former President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"On day one of my new administration, I will end this travesty and restore the sovereign borders of the United States of America. We will immediately resume expedited removals of people that are crossing illegally, our border," he added in a statement released by his Make America Great Again PAC.

The U.S. has used Title 42 of a public health law to expel migrants with no chance at asylum 2.8 million times since March 2020 on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The policy ends Thursday at 11:59 ET and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online through a government app, have a sponsor, and pass background checks.

Biden said his administration was working to make the change orderly. "But it remains to be seen," he told reporters. "It’s going to be chaotic for a while."

Trump, in the statement, said the U.S. has become a "Third-World nation."

"At this very moment, illegal aliens are lined up by the tens of thousands, ready to break into our country, knowing that even if they are caught, Joe Biden will order them immediately released into American communities and many of these people are very dangerous," he said.

"Under Biden, our border is gone, our sovereignty is gone. Our national security is gone. And we are quickly becoming that Third-World nation that I've been talking about for so long. It's happening to us if you can believe that. The United States of America is now a Third-World nation."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden has "officially abolished what remained of America's borders and turned the United States into a dumping ground for illegal aliens from all over the world" with the ending of Title 42, former President Donald Trump said Thursday. "On day one of my new ...
biden, trump, migrants
312
2023-13-11
Thursday, 11 May 2023 03:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved