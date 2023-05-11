Trump: Biden Turned US Into Dumping Ground for Illegal Aliens

President Joe Biden has "officially abolished what remained of America's borders and turned the United States into a dumping ground for illegal aliens from all over the world" with the ending of Title 42, former President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"On day one of my new administration, I will end this travesty and restore the sovereign borders of the United States of America. We will immediately resume expedited removals of people that are crossing illegally, our border," he added in a statement released by his Make America Great Again PAC.

The U.S. has used Title 42 of a public health law to expel migrants with no chance at asylum 2.8 million times since March 2020 on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The policy ends Thursday at 11:59 ET and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online through a government app, have a sponsor, and pass background checks.

Biden said his administration was working to make the change orderly. "But it remains to be seen," he told reporters. "It’s going to be chaotic for a while."

Trump, in the statement, said the U.S. has become a "Third-World nation."

"At this very moment, illegal aliens are lined up by the tens of thousands, ready to break into our country, knowing that even if they are caught, Joe Biden will order them immediately released into American communities and many of these people are very dangerous," he said.

"Under Biden, our border is gone, our sovereignty is gone. Our national security is gone. And we are quickly becoming that Third-World nation that I've been talking about for so long. It's happening to us if you can believe that. The United States of America is now a Third-World nation."