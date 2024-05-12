Biden Looks to Clooney, Obama, Clintons for Fundraising

President Joe Biden's campaign is set to host a major fundraiser in Los Angeles next month and will seek the help of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as movie stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, to attract more support for his campaign.

The event will take place "mid-June," NBC News reported.

The Biden campaign reported that it raised more than $90 million in March, accumulating a cash reserve of over $192 million. The amount is significantly higher than the $93.1 million that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee had in their possession at the beginning of April. In contrast, the Trump campaign and the RNC raised a combined total of $65.6 million in March.