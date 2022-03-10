Pressure Mounts on Biden to End Title 42

Two conflicting court rulings on how to implement a key Trump-era border policy are increasing pressure on the Biden administration to end it.

The Hill noted immigration experts have been calling for the end of Title 42, the program that permits the government to expel migrants and blocks them from asking for asylum.

Two judges, both appointed by then-President Donald Trump, recently issued seemingly contradictory rulings on Title 42. One ordered an expansion of it, while the other imposed new limitations, according to the news outlet.

"There is simply no justification for expelling migrants — especially children — under the guise of public health, especially as COVID-19 rates decrease," Rep. Jesús García, D-Ill., told The Hill. "Our government has used Title 42 as an excuse to expel migrants and refugee seekers at the border, even when public health and immigration experts have repeatedly condemned its use.

"This cruel and undefendable policy goes against our American values, and it’s time for President [Joe] Biden to end the use of Title 42 for good."

The latest Title 42 order is set to expire on April 6. And some Democrats see the conflicting court rulings as an opportunity to end the policy for good, according to The Hill.

"We really think that this is an opportunity," said Jennifer Ibañez Whitlock, policy counsel with the American Immigration Lawyers Association. "It might not feel like that to the Biden administration, but this is an opportunity to roll up their sleeves and start doing the hard work of operating our world without Title 42.

"The Biden administration was playing with fire when it came to Title 42 and they're getting burned now. They had opportunities earlier in the administration to rescind Title 42 and do it on their terms, right. And instead, they kept extending it. And now they're in a really tricky situation."

In September, sources disclosed that government officials were preparing for the largest surge of migrant traffic in decades at the United States' southern border if Title 42 restrictions set in place almost two years ago over the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, while speaking with department officials back in September, asked if the division was prepared to face a scenario that could result in 350,000 to 400,000 migrants crossing the border in October, two DHS officials familiar with the call told NBC News.