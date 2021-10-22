WH Clarifies Biden's Remarks on Taiwan: 'Our Policy Has Not Changed'

The White House on Friday clarified remarks made by President Joe Biden on Taiwan after he said the U.S. would come to the country's defense if China attacked.

''Our policy has not changed,'' White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. ''He was not intending to convey a change in policy, nor has he made a decision to change our policy.''

Biden, during a CNN town hall event Thursday, said he would protect Taiwan after an audience member asked about reports China tested a hypersonic missile and whether the U.S. would step in.

''Yes. Yes, we have a commitment to do that,'' he responded.

Biden also expressed concern about whether China was ''going to engage in activities that will put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake.''

''I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back, we are not going to change any of our views,'' Biden said. Asked whether the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense if it were attacked, he replied: ''Yes, we have a commitment to do that.''

Beijing quickly responded, saying there is ''no room'' for compromise or concessions over the issue.

''When it comes to issues related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions, and no one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday.

''Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference.''

The U.S. should ''be cautious with its words and actions on the Taiwan issue, and not send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,'' Wang said.