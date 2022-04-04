Biden Pushes Congress to Confirm Supreme Court Pick Jackson

President Joe Biden on Monday pushed senators to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send her nomination to the Senate floor.

The committee’s tie vote was expected, as there is an even party split on the panel and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support — and it was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

"Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court," Biden tweeted. "She deserves to be confirmed as the next Justice."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at the beginning of the panel’s meeting on Monday that Jackson has the "highest level of skill, integrity, civility, and grace."

In order to move forward, Democrats planned a new vote to "discharge" Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then take a series of procedural steps in the coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.

The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because "she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government."

The last time the panel deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination was in 1991 when Justice Clarence Thomas was nominated as Biden was chairman of the committee.

