Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Start of Biden Presidency, 'Worst' in a Lifetime

“This has been the worst five month start of an administration, probably in our lifetime, not probably, definitely in our lifetimes,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, referring to the Biden presidency.

On Monday’s "Greg Kelly Reports,'' Jordan prognosticated that the GOP would take back the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

“We're going to take back the house in 18 months. I really believe that's going to happen, and I think President Trump is going to run for reelection in 2024. I think he's going to be the next President of the United States,” he said.

Jordan said that the Democrats do not have the necessary accomplishments to win in ’22, citing liberal talking points that will turn off voters.

“The crisis on the border. The fact that inflation is driving up the price of everything, energy, prices, that price of steel, lumber, aluminum, any supply, every anything you buy at the grocery store is going to go up and they are they going to talk about the tax increases that are coming- but what have they got to talk about?

“The only thing they can talk about is January 6 and try to hang onto this lockdown measures that were put in place with COVID and that seems to be what they want to focus on- because they got nothing else, he said on Newsmax .

Jordan then compared the pre-Biden U.S. with the post-Biden U.S., stark contrasts abound.

“We went from a secure border to chaos. We went from energy independence to gas lines. We went from peace in the Middle East to rockets, thousands of rockets being fired on our friend and ally Israel, he said.

“So, look it’s like I said, we gotta… try to stop the bad policies from happening as best we can,” he added.

“We're going to take it back (the House), and we’ve got to hold them off for now…” and “win back the White House and put things back in order,” he concluded.

