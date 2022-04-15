×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | speech | shake | hands

Biden Goes to Shake Hands – but No One Is There

Biden Goes to Shake Hands – but No One Is There
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a visit to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on April 14, 2022, in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 15 April 2022 03:00 PM

President Joe Biden finished a speech in North Carolina and turned to his right with his outstretched hand in a handshake position.

But there was only one problem: No one was there to shake it and Biden was left standing there with his right hand and arm in a horizontal position.

The New York Post, which posted a video of the embarrassing moment, said it came after the president had delivered a nearly 40-minute address at North Carolina's Agriculture and Technical State University in Greensboro on Thursday.

The Post said the video showed no one else on stage when Biden completed his speech. In addition, no one from the applauding crowd approached him.

And The Washington Free Beacon said in a tweet, "He tried to shake hands with thin air."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden finished a speech in North Carolina and turned to his right with his outstretched hand in a handshake position.But there was only one problem: No one was there to shake it and Biden was left standing there with his right hand and arm in a horizontal...
biden, speech, shake, hands
131
2022-00-15
Friday, 15 April 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved