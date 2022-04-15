Biden Goes to Shake Hands – but No One Is There

President Joe Biden finished a speech in North Carolina and turned to his right with his outstretched hand in a handshake position.

But there was only one problem: No one was there to shake it and Biden was left standing there with his right hand and arm in a horizontal position.

The New York Post, which posted a video of the embarrassing moment, said it came after the president had delivered a nearly 40-minute address at North Carolina's Agriculture and Technical State University in Greensboro on Thursday.

The Post said the video showed no one else on stage when Biden completed his speech. In addition, no one from the applauding crowd approached him.

And The Washington Free Beacon said in a tweet, "He tried to shake hands with thin air."