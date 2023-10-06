Biden Vows Cooperation With Next Speaker

President Joe Biden on Friday expressed his commitment to working alongside the next House speaker. However, he conceded that some contenders may be more amenable collaborators than others.

His statement came in response to questions regarding former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for speaker following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Look, whoever the House speaker is, I'm going to try to work with. They control half the Congress, and I'm going to try to work with them," Biden said. "Some people, I imagine it's going to be easier to work with than others, but whoever the speaker is, I'm going to try to work with," The Hill reported.

Jordan, a stalwart Trump ally and former head of the House Freedom Caucus, is actively vying for the speakership. Likewise, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is seeking the role. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., is considering a run as well.