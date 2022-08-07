×
Sens. Graham, Blumenthal Press Biden to Declare Russia a State Terror Sponsor

illustration of putin inside of a map of ukraine
(Dreamstime)

Sunday, 07 August 2022 07:15 PM EDT

In a bipartisan effort, veteran Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made a joint television appearance Sunday, urging President Joe Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

If he doesn't, they said during the appearance on CNN, they would work to push a bill in Congress to issue the designation. The designations are normally made by the State Department.

"I hope the president will decide to adopt this stance voluntarily, and he hasn’t taken it off the table,'' Blumenthal said.

"Whether or not we have to do legislation to make it happen — we’re willing to,'' Graham said. "I am urging the administration to act now."

The United States' current list of state sponsors of terrorism includes Iran, North Korea, Syria and Cuba. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the targeting of civilians and other war crimes are behind the requests.

A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representives made a move toward declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism in late July.

