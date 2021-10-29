Rodney Scott: Biden Has Walked Away From Border Security

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has accused the Biden administration of walking away from border security, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

Scott, appointed by former President Donald Trump and held over for a few months by Biden, made his comments during an interview with the news outlet.

"I’m very worried about ‘those left behind,’" Scott said. "It's not that I left the Border Patrol behind. It's that the Biden administration and [Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas] have clearly walked away from border security, and their public statements have left the Border Patrol behind."

Scott predicted about 1,000 of the Border Patrols’ 19,000 agents "are probably going to get fired" because they will not adhere to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees.

He said the firings would damage the Border Patrol’s ability to respond to the high number of migrants at the southern border.

"I don't want to speculate on the rationale or the reasons behind some of these decisions, whether it be the border security decision or the vaccine decision, but what I can tell you is from my experience," Scott said.

"Unlike some of the other people, Secretary Mayorkas is a very intelligent, very informed individual. He's been part of DHS (Department of Homeland Security) for a long time. He knows the implications and ramifications of the decisions he's making, and he continues to go along and make those decisions even if in private, he will tell you — and I was in some of those discussions — that he agreed with the Border Patrol.

"Every single time we hit something like this, the Border Patrol not only survives, they come out better and stronger. But this time it's not going to be without a lot of pain and suffering. There’s a lot of agents that are electing to retire early. I continue through my own contacts to try to convince them not to do that."

But he maintained the real issue is national security.

"It’s not about the Haitians at the bridge," he said. "It's about the whole system and how everybody focusing on the Haitians allows the cartel, or even terrorists or another nation-state or whatever, to just cross our borders at will, in other locations. That's a real threat."

The then-incoming Biden's administration had been warned about the consequences for changing the border policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, Scott told Newsmax on Oct. 11.

"The [incoming] administration was told over, and over again, if they rolled back all the programs that we put in place, we would see an influx that we could not control, and that's exactly what is taking place today," he said.