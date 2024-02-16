×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | reelection | 2024 | president

Gallup: Chances of Biden Reelection Bleak If Numbers Don't Change

By    |   Friday, 16 February 2024 07:34 PM EST

President Joe Biden will have a tough time winning a second term if approval and economic ratings are any indication, according to Gallup.

Biden's job approval rating sits at 41% and just 20% of Americans are satisfied with the country's direction under the Democrat. According to Gallup, just one U.S. president with a sub-50% approval rating won reelection (George W. Bush) and none was reelected if fewer  than 30% of U.S. adults were satisfied with the state of the nation.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton had similar marks as Biden on the country's direction in January of their reelection years but saw increases as the year went on.

"Biden's reelection chances do not look very favorable in early 2024," wrote Jeff Jones and Megan Brenan for Gallup.

"His job approval rating is lower than all recent incumbents at the same point, including those who ultimately lost the election, and key national mood indicators are more in line with those for past losers than winners. ...

"Many Americans continue to struggle financially, and Biden has so far been unable to convince voters of the economy's health or his accomplishments. If he cannot do so by the summer, particularly before the Democratic National Convention, his chances of winning reelection will grow increasingly bleak."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden will have a tough time winning a second term if approval and economic ratings are any indication, according to Gallup. Biden's job approval rating sits at 41% and just 20% of Americans are satisfied with the country's direction under the Democrat ....
biden, reelection, 2024, president
214
2024-34-16
Friday, 16 February 2024 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved