Gallup: Chances of Biden Reelection Bleak If Numbers Don't Change

President Joe Biden will have a tough time winning a second term if approval and economic ratings are any indication, according to Gallup.

Biden's job approval rating sits at 41% and just 20% of Americans are satisfied with the country's direction under the Democrat. According to Gallup, just one U.S. president with a sub-50% approval rating won reelection (George W. Bush) and none was reelected if fewer than 30% of U.S. adults were satisfied with the state of the nation.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton had similar marks as Biden on the country's direction in January of their reelection years but saw increases as the year went on.

"Biden's reelection chances do not look very favorable in early 2024," wrote Jeff Jones and Megan Brenan for Gallup.

"His job approval rating is lower than all recent incumbents at the same point, including those who ultimately lost the election, and key national mood indicators are more in line with those for past losers than winners. ...

"Many Americans continue to struggle financially, and Biden has so far been unable to convince voters of the economy's health or his accomplishments. If he cannot do so by the summer, particularly before the Democratic National Convention, his chances of winning reelection will grow increasingly bleak."