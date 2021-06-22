Poll: Majority Say Biden Made Headway With Putin in Summit

Fifty-two percent of voters say President Joe Biden made at least some progress during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, according to new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The results, which were released by The Hill on Tuesday, reveal:

21% said Biden made “meaningful” progress at their meeting.

31% said Biden made “some” progress.

32% said no progress was made.

15% were unsure.

72% consider Russia and adversary.

59% said Biden should “come down hard on Russia.”

The poll, conducted June 15-17, surveyed 2,006 registered voters. The margin of error was not provided.

Meanwhile, former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe on Sunday said Putin “got exactly what he wanted” even before his summit with Biden.

In an interview with Fox News, Ratcliffe said Putin scored a “political win” with the Biden meeting.

“Vladimir Putin got exactly what he wanted,” he said. “He had a pretty good year. I could make an argument that the first five months of the Biden administration has been have been the best of Vladimir Putin's political life.”

According to Ratcliffe, from an economic standpoint, “Putin was 3-0 when it comes to pipelines,” citing Biden’s shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline, the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline and the U.S. green light to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that controls “the flow of energy into Western Europe.”

“So it had already been a great year before he ever got to Geneva,” Ratcliffe said. “But then Joe Biden gave him a political win."

“Vladimir Putin was on the world stage with equal billing with the leader of the free world, and he made no concessions… no concessions about cyberattacks, about political dissidents, he made no concession about Russian interference in Ukraine or Belarus, and that's a political win for Vladimir Putin back home that he could not possibly have dreamed about,” Ratcliffe argued.