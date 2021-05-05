White House Dodges Comment on Facebook Board Trump Decision

President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to "stop amplifying untrustworthy content," the White House said on Wednesday, but declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook's oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.