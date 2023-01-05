×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden | Pope

Biden Visits Vatican Embassy to Pay Respects to Benedict XVI

Biden Visits Vatican Embassy to Pay Respects to Benedict XVI
President Joe Biden puts a notecard away after signing a condolence book at the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Washington, Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. (AP)

Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:07 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Thursday paid his respects to Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in six centuries, following his burial during a ceremony at the Vatican.

Benedict, who became pope emeritus after stepping down from his role as leader of the Roman Catholic church in 2013, died Dec. 31 at age 95.

Biden, who is Catholic, visited the Vatican embassy, formally known as the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See, to sign the condolence book for Benedict.

“It's a great honor,” Biden said after writing in the book, which was opened on a small desk with a large portrait of Benedict in the background.

Biden wrote: “Together with Catholics across the United States, I join in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict. I will always cherish our time together at the Vatican discussing theology. He was a great scholar of the faith. May his soul rest eternally with the Lord.”

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that Benedict was a “fine man” and he recalled spending a few hours with the late pope. He said the conversation “reminded me of going back to theology class.”

“I found him to be relaxing and very rational,” Biden said, adding that Benedict had “a more conservative view within the Catholic realm than I have.”

But, “I admired him. I thought he was a fine man,” the president said.

Biden also said he had inquired about attending Benedict's funeral but concluded that his presence would have been too disruptive because of the large number of security officers, White House aides, other officials and journalists that he travels with.

“We would just get in the way," Biden said.

The current pope, Francis, joined tens of thousands of the Catholic faithful on Thursday to bid farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pope presided over by a living one. Benedict was buried in a grotto beneath St. Peter's Basilica.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden on Thursday paid his respects to Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in six centuries, following his burial during a ceremony at the Vatican.Benedict, who became pope emeritus after stepping down from his role as leader of the Roman Catholic church in...
Biden, Pope
320
2023-07-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved