Poll: Two-Thirds Back Biden's Response to Pandemic

Sunday, 07 February 2021 08:30 PM

Two-thirds of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's response to the coronavirus crisis, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.

This is far better than polling on the same question for former President Donald Trump, whose highest rating was at 55% for a brief period in March. However, for a good chunk of the pandemic, more than six in 10 disapproved of Trump's handling of the crisis.

Other results from the survey included:

  • Among Democrats, 96% approve of Biden’s response to the pandemic, while 67% of independents do. Among Republicans, 33% approve of the president’s performance.
  • Regarding a coronavirus aid package, 49% overall believe Biden and Democrats should unilaterally pass the $1.9 trillion measure backed by the White House with only support from within the party. Forty percent back a smaller aid package that gathers support from at least some Republicans, while only 10% don't believe any aid is necessary.
  • Among Republicans, 24% back the White House plan, while 53% prefer a bipartisan package that is smaller. Among independents, 51% back a bipartisan package that is less money. However, among Democtats, more than three in four support the White House relief package.
  • Two-thirds of those polled overall said vaccines are being distributed fairly to the public, while one-third said the process is unfair. The belief that the distribution is fair is bipartisan ,with 61% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans and 70% of independents saying so.

The survey was carried out by Ipsos Public Affairs' KnowledgePanel from  February 5-6 among a random national sample of 508 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.8 points, including the design effect.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 07 February 2021 08:30 PM
