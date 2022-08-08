×
Tags: biden | pelosi | china | taiwan

Biden 'Concerned' About China's Moves Around Taiwan

Biden 'Concerned' About China's Moves Around Taiwan
(STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 08 August 2022 10:09 AM EDT

President Joe Biden said Monday he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

"I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are."

China announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest-ever exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by Pelosi.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 08 August 2022 10:09 AM
