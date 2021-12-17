Biden Strongly Disagrees With Parliamentarian Decision on Immigration

President Joe Biden and Democrats "vehemently disagree" with the Senate parliamentarian’s decision to reject the immigration reform proposal from the $2 trillion social and environment bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Well, the decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to an uncertain and frightening future," Psaki told reporters. "The president, the administration, our partners on the Hill vehemently disagree with this decision."

The decision by Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough means the Democrats must drop the effort to include a provision in the bill to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S.

The Associated Press reported it was the third time since September that MacDonough said Democrats would violate Senate rules by using the legislation to help immigrants.

Psaki said MacDonough’s decision will not be the end of the amnesty efforts. She maintained the White House believes now is the time for Congress to grant blanket amnesty to Dreamers and others illegally living in the United States, according to Fox News.

"And we'll keep fighting to give relief and protection to the many Dreamers, TPS holders, farmworkers and essential workers who are living in fear," she said. "Ultimately, it's time for Congress to stop kicking the can down the road and finally provide certainty and stability to these groups and make other badly needed reforms to our outdated immigration system.

"I'm not suggesting we're advocating for a change in the Senate parliamentarian rules at this point in time. I'm just suggesting we support our efforts to get immigration reform done."